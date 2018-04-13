Thursday's Area Scores - April 12

**High School Baseball**
Quincy High: 7
Rock Island: 6
(Game 1)
Alex Harbin: 2 RBI's
Quincy High: 0
Rock Island: 10
(Game 2)
Central: 0
Macomb: 4
Parker Schmalshof: 2 RBI's
Ben Higgins/Jacob Burg: combined for shutout
Brown County: 10
Griggsville-Perry: 0
Joe Hendricker: No-hitter, 12 K's
Illini West: 2
Monmouth-Roseville: 4
Lincoln Gooding: 2 RBI's
South Fulton: 2
West Hancock: 17
Liberty: 7
Payson: 3
Joe Owens/Dalton Lentz: RBI's
Southeastern: 5
Unity: 6
Logan Voth: Walk-off single
Pittsfield: 3
Jerseyville: 10
Derek Neupauer: 2 hits
Rushville-Industry: 15
Farmington: 1
Drew Schmidt: 4 RBI's
West Central: 3
Triopia: 6
Broc Moore: 2 RBI's
Boonville: 2
Hannibal: 3
John Trenhaile: GW RBI single
Gabe Worthington: 2-run double
Palmyra: 14
Monroe City: 2
Nolan Wosman: HR, 3 RBI's (4th straight game with HR)
Peyton Plunkett: HR, 3 RBI's
Highland: 15
North Shelby: 0
Riley Eisenberg: HR, 3 RBI's
Macon: 14
Louisiana: 0
Van-Far: 25
Mark Twain: 3
**High School Softball**
Rock Island: 16
Quincy High: 0
(Game 1)
Ashley Peters (Rocky/Purdue commit): Perfect game
Rock Island: 5
Quincy High: 0
(Game 2)
Monmouth-Roseville: 2
Illini West: 21
(Game 1)
Rylie Harrell: 3-3, 2 RBI's
Monmouth-Roseville: 1
Illini West: 23
(Game 2)
Sydney Carlisle: 3-3, 4 RBI's
Central: 4
Macomb: 2
Jacey Nall: WP< 12 K's
Liberty: 3
Payson: 4
Lauryn Hinthorne: 2 RBI's
Unity: 8
West Hancock: 9
Audrey Bryant: 3 RBI's
Krista Schrader: 5 RBI's
Southeastern: 1
South Fulton: 11
West Central: 6
Triopia: 5
Alyssa Bartels: 2-4, 2 RBI's
West Prairie: 3
Rushville-Industry: 8
**High School Track and Field**
-- Monroe City (boys) wins team title at the Cansippi Relays
-- Pittsfield (boys) and Jacksonville Routt (girls) win team titles at the Saukee Invitational
*Area Multiple Event Winners*
Sydney Bauer (Pittsfield) - 200/400
Eli Ten Eyck (Pittsfield) - 1600/3200
Madison DeJaynes (West Central) - 100/300 Hurdles
**High School Soccer, Girls**
Quincy High: 1
Springfield: 6
Keokuk: 0
Mt. Pleasant: 1
Fort Madison: 0
Burlington: 4
Holy Trinity: 9
Wapello: 0
Elle Rashid: Hat trick
**High School Soccer, Boys**
Mt. Pleasant: 4
Keokuk: 0
Holy Trinity: 11
Wapello: 1
Audrea Vincent: Hat trick, 3 assists
**High School Golf, Boys**
1) Hannibal: 176
2) Centralia: 179
3) Highland: 190
*Medalist* Tanner Brandow (Centralia): 38
**College Baseball**
Hannibal-LaGrange: 3
Columbia: 30
John Wood: 6
Lincoln: 2
(Game 1)
Cornelius Lee: HR, 3 RBI's
John Wood: 4
Lincoln: 6
(Game 2)
**College Softball**
Stephens: 1
Hannibal-LaGrange: 9
(Game 1)
Stephens: 0
Hannibal-LaGrange: 19
(Game 2)
