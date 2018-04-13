Thursday's Area Scores - April 12

Hannibal rallies for three runs in the 6th inning to defeat Boonville.

**High School Baseball**



Quincy High: 7

Rock Island: 6

(Game 1)

Alex Harbin: 2 RBI's



Quincy High: 0

Rock Island: 10

(Game 2)



Central: 0

Macomb: 4

Parker Schmalshof: 2 RBI's

Ben Higgins/Jacob Burg: combined for shutout



Brown County: 10

Griggsville-Perry: 0

Joe Hendricker: No-hitter, 12 K's



Illini West: 2

Monmouth-Roseville: 4

Lincoln Gooding: 2 RBI's



South Fulton: 2

West Hancock: 17



Liberty: 7

Payson: 3

Joe Owens/Dalton Lentz: RBI's



Southeastern: 5

Unity: 6

Logan Voth: Walk-off single



Pittsfield: 3

Jerseyville: 10

Derek Neupauer: 2 hits



Rushville-Industry: 15

Farmington: 1

Drew Schmidt: 4 RBI's



West Central: 3

Triopia: 6

Broc Moore: 2 RBI's



Boonville: 2

Hannibal: 3

John Trenhaile: GW RBI single

Gabe Worthington: 2-run double



Palmyra: 14

Monroe City: 2

Nolan Wosman: HR, 3 RBI's (4th straight game with HR)

Peyton Plunkett: HR, 3 RBI's



Highland: 15

North Shelby: 0

Riley Eisenberg: HR, 3 RBI's



Macon: 14

Louisiana: 0



Van-Far: 25

Mark Twain: 3





**High School Softball**



Rock Island: 16

Quincy High: 0

(Game 1)

Ashley Peters (Rocky/Purdue commit): Perfect game



Rock Island: 5

Quincy High: 0

(Game 2)



Monmouth-Roseville: 2

Illini West: 21

(Game 1)

Rylie Harrell: 3-3, 2 RBI's



Monmouth-Roseville: 1

Illini West: 23

(Game 2)

Sydney Carlisle: 3-3, 4 RBI's



Central: 4

Macomb: 2

Jacey Nall: WP< 12 K's



Liberty: 3

Payson: 4

Lauryn Hinthorne: 2 RBI's



Unity: 8

West Hancock: 9

Audrey Bryant: 3 RBI's

Krista Schrader: 5 RBI's



Southeastern: 1

South Fulton: 11



West Central: 6

Triopia: 5

Alyssa Bartels: 2-4, 2 RBI's



West Prairie: 3

Rushville-Industry: 8





**High School Track and Field**



-- Monroe City (boys) wins team title at the Cansippi Relays



-- Pittsfield (boys) and Jacksonville Routt (girls) win team titles at the Saukee Invitational

*Area Multiple Event Winners*

Sydney Bauer (Pittsfield) - 200/400

Eli Ten Eyck (Pittsfield) - 1600/3200

Madison DeJaynes (West Central) - 100/300 Hurdles





**High School Soccer, Girls**



Quincy High: 1

Springfield: 6



Keokuk: 0

Mt. Pleasant: 1



Fort Madison: 0

Burlington: 4



Holy Trinity: 9

Wapello: 0

Elle Rashid: Hat trick





**High School Soccer, Boys**



Mt. Pleasant: 4

Keokuk: 0



Holy Trinity: 11

Wapello: 1

Audrea Vincent: Hat trick, 3 assists





**High School Golf, Boys**



1) Hannibal: 176

2) Centralia: 179

3) Highland: 190

*Medalist* Tanner Brandow (Centralia): 38





**College Baseball**



Hannibal-LaGrange: 3

Columbia: 30



John Wood: 6

Lincoln: 2

(Game 1)

Cornelius Lee: HR, 3 RBI's



John Wood: 4

Lincoln: 6

(Game 2)





**College Softball**



Stephens: 1

Hannibal-LaGrange: 9

(Game 1)



Stephens: 0

Hannibal-LaGrange: 19

(Game 2)