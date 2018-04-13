Thursday's Area Scores - April 12 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Thursday's Area Scores - April 12

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Hannibal rallies for three runs in the 6th inning to defeat Boonville. Hannibal rallies for three runs in the 6th inning to defeat Boonville.

**High School Baseball**

Quincy High: 7
Rock Island: 6
(Game 1)
Alex Harbin: 2 RBI's

Quincy High: 0
Rock Island: 10
(Game 2)

Central: 0
Macomb: 4
Parker Schmalshof: 2 RBI's
Ben Higgins/Jacob Burg: combined for shutout

Brown County: 10
Griggsville-Perry: 0
Joe Hendricker: No-hitter, 12 K's

Illini West: 2
Monmouth-Roseville: 4
Lincoln Gooding: 2 RBI's

South Fulton: 2
West Hancock: 17

Liberty: 7
Payson: 3
Joe Owens/Dalton Lentz: RBI's

Southeastern: 5
Unity: 6
Logan Voth: Walk-off single

Pittsfield: 3
Jerseyville: 10
Derek Neupauer: 2 hits

Rushville-Industry: 15
Farmington: 1
Drew Schmidt: 4 RBI's

West Central: 3
Triopia: 6
Broc Moore: 2 RBI's

Boonville: 2
Hannibal: 3
John Trenhaile: GW RBI single
Gabe Worthington: 2-run double

Palmyra: 14
Monroe City: 2
Nolan Wosman: HR, 3 RBI's (4th straight game with HR)
Peyton Plunkett: HR, 3 RBI's

Highland: 15
North Shelby: 0
Riley Eisenberg: HR, 3 RBI's

Macon: 14
Louisiana: 0

Van-Far: 25
Mark Twain: 3


**High School Softball**

Rock Island: 16
Quincy High: 0
(Game 1)
Ashley Peters (Rocky/Purdue commit): Perfect game

Rock Island: 5
Quincy High: 0
(Game 2)

Monmouth-Roseville: 2
Illini West: 21
(Game 1)
Rylie Harrell: 3-3, 2 RBI's

Monmouth-Roseville: 1
Illini West: 23
(Game 2)
Sydney Carlisle: 3-3, 4 RBI's

Central: 4
Macomb: 2
Jacey Nall: WP< 12 K's

Liberty: 3
Payson: 4
Lauryn Hinthorne: 2 RBI's

Unity: 8
West Hancock: 9
Audrey Bryant: 3 RBI's
Krista Schrader: 5 RBI's

Southeastern: 1
South Fulton: 11

West Central: 6
Triopia: 5
Alyssa Bartels: 2-4, 2 RBI's

West Prairie: 3
Rushville-Industry: 8


**High School Track and Field**

-- Monroe City (boys) wins team title at the Cansippi Relays

-- Pittsfield (boys) and Jacksonville Routt (girls) win team titles at the Saukee Invitational
*Area Multiple Event Winners*
Sydney Bauer (Pittsfield) - 200/400
Eli Ten Eyck (Pittsfield) - 1600/3200
Madison DeJaynes (West Central) - 100/300 Hurdles


**High School Soccer, Girls**

Quincy High: 1
Springfield: 6

Keokuk: 0
Mt. Pleasant: 1

Fort Madison: 0
Burlington: 4

Holy Trinity: 9
Wapello: 0
Elle Rashid: Hat trick


**High School Soccer, Boys**

Mt. Pleasant: 4
Keokuk: 0

Holy Trinity: 11
Wapello: 1
Audrea Vincent: Hat trick, 3 assists


**High School Golf, Boys**

1) Hannibal: 176
2) Centralia: 179
3) Highland: 190
*Medalist* Tanner Brandow (Centralia): 38


**College Baseball**

Hannibal-LaGrange: 3
Columbia: 30

John Wood: 6
Lincoln: 2
(Game 1)
Cornelius Lee: HR, 3 RBI's

John Wood: 4
Lincoln: 6
(Game 2)


**College Softball**

Stephens: 1
Hannibal-LaGrange: 9
(Game 1)

Stephens: 0
Hannibal-LaGrange: 19
(Game 2)

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.