Red Cross installing free smoke detectors for safety campaign

The American Red Cross will be in Hannibal, Missouri Saturday installing free smoke detectors to residents.

They are teaming up with the Hannibal Fire Department to spread awareness about having a fire emergency plan.

Captain Ben Devlin said the department stresses the importance of being prepared in case of a fire.

"We do have to walk with that the rest of our lives, when we find someone deceased in a house, it's something we have to carry with us the rest of our lives," Devlin said. "So knowing a simple item could have saved their life it's disheartening sometimes."

Volunteers will meet at the Oakwood Christian Church, located on 3324 St Charles Street, at 10 a.m. They plan to install nearly 100 smoke alarms.

Residents can have a maximum of three alarms installed and an appointment is required.

To request an appointment call (844) 319-6560 or submit a request form by clicking here.