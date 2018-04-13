Arrest made in Adams County burglary - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Arrest made in Adams County burglary

Posted:
By Brian Troutman, Producer
Connect
Coram Coram
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said early Friday morning that deputies made an arrest in a recent burglary case.

The Sheriff's Office said Jerry Coram Jr. broke into a home in the Plainville, Illinois area on Saturday and took guns and ammo.

Coram faces charges of residential burglary and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The Sheriff's Office said more arrests were pending

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.