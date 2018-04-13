Small fire at Hannibal Middle School

The Hannibal Middle School was evacuated Friday morning due to a small fire, according to school administrators.

Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum & Instruction Maria Mundle said a fire started in a clothes dryer in the laundry area. She said it was extinguished before the fire department arrived on scene.

Hannibal Fire Department Chief Sean Hampton said crews were called to the scene at 8:24 a.m.

Hampton said the fire department helped clear out smoke from the laundry and cafeteria area. He said the dryer was removed from the building and taken outside.

Mundle said students were back in class before 9 a.m.

There were no injuries reported.