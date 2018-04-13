Alleged victim lies about armed robbery in Macomb - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Alleged victim lies about armed robbery in Macomb

Posted:
By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
Connect
Fernando Montes de Oca Fernando Montes de Oca
MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Macomb Police Department wants to make the public aware that an armed robbery reported on Tuesday was a hoax.

Police stated that on Tuesday at approximately 7:36 p.m. a report was made to officers about an armed robbery of a delivery driver in the northeast part of town.

Investigating patrol officers detected deceptive and suspicious behavior on the part of the alleged victim, Fernando Montes de Oca, 19 from Hazel Crest.

Officers determined that Montes de Oca was lying about the robbery to cover up the fact that he intended to steal the delivery money for himself, police stated.

Montes de Oca was arrested for filing a false police report and theft under $500.

The Macomb Police Department wants to assure the public and area delivery drivers that there was no robbery.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.