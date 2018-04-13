Car collides with grain truck in Shelby County - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

The Shelbina Fire Protection District reported a two-vehicle crash Friday at 2 p.m. in southern Shelby County.

Officials stated that a passenger car collided with the rear-end of a grain truck.

The crash occurred at the junction of Highway 36 and Highway TT west of Lentner, Missouri, officials reported.

Although the car sustained severe damage, there were only minor injuries to the driver of the car, officials stated.

