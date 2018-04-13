Suspect shoots himself as police close in

Medical equipment can be seen on the ground in front of a home at 5th and Monroe

Police blocked off the area around 5th and Monroe Street in La Grange

A man wanted by police in connection with a string of car burglaries shot himself in La Grange, Missouri, Friday afternoon as police closed in, the Lewis County sheriff said.

Sheriff David Parrish said his deputies pulled over the suspect vehicle at 5th and Monroe streets around 3:45 p.m. Parrish said the man then pulled out a stolen handgun and shot himself.

Parrish said the man was taken to the hospital. The condition of the suspect has not been released.

Children were playing at a neighboring playground, as investigators secured the scene with crime scene tape. None of the children were hurt as a result of the incident.

La Grange Police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were on scene assisting the Lewis County Sheriff's Office with the investigation.