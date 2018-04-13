Officials urge importance of severe weather preparedness

Despite the cooler and snowy start to spring here in the Tri-States, April has already had been an active severe weather season, with 21 reports of tornadoes in the Mid-West as of April 5 of the month.

This is the reason you should not let your guard down this season. Officials with the Adams County Emergency Management Agency said you should be prepared well before severe weather strikes.

"Sometimes it occurs and develops right overhead and it maybe minutes that we go from a watch to a warning or there may not be any watch issued at all, just depends on how that particular weather maybe formed," said John Simon withe Adams County Emergency Management Director. "So, having things ready to go, having talked about it ahead of time, so they're ready to react when the warning is issued, is very paramount, because it can happen in minutes. "

Simon said it's also important to know.

"When people take shelter they want to take shelter in the lowest level of a structure. Some place that maybe away from windows," said Simon. "Get to an interior room, if there is no basement. Just put as much space between you and the outside developing weather as possible."

He said you should have a severe weather alert radio, especially to wake you up at night. Have a disaster supply kit with food and water for a couple of days, a flashlight with extra batteries, and medications. He adds you should have a plan, so that you and your family will know what to do during and after severe weather strikes

You can download our WGEM StormTrak Weather App, so you can receive alerts to your phone. Click here.