Spring allergy season is underway

Local doctors are saying they are seeing an increase of patients with seasonal/pollen allergies.

Dr. Jason Knuffman, Quincy Medical Group's Allergy and Immunology Physician, said if you are starting to experience itchy, watery, red eyes, it maybe due to the increase of tree pollen in the air. He said if you are starting to experience allergy symptoms you should start treating them sooner than later.

"If someone has allergies on their very best day they're going to have congestion and drainage and then if they get a cold or something on top of that it could lead them into a sinus infection, bronchitis, and worsening symptoms," said Knuffman. "That's why it's important if you do have allergies and you really know that you struggle during a certain time of the year like spring time or fall, that you start on your medicine, especially the nose sprays. "

He adds different times of the day could have a bugger impact on your allergies.

"In particular during the morning hours," said Knuffman. "So, from the hours of 5 and 10 a.m., that's when the pollen counts are on average the highest of the day. If you are going to choose your time to exercise during the day, early morning or early sunny, windy day in mid or late April, you're probably going to see some tree pollen out there."

He said if you are unsure if you are experiencing allergies, you should talk with your doctor.