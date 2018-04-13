Removing asbestos from old La Grange elementary school

The elementary school in La Grange is rundown and the city is working to remove it.

Efforts to demolish the old elementary school in La Grange, Missouri are finally moving forward.

This week the city received three bids from companies for asbestos removal that needs to be done before the building can come down.

La Grange received a $200,000 dollar grant from the DNR to cover the costs of the removal.

City Administrator John Roach said the building has been a nuisance to the community.

"It's an eyesore. It's dangerous, the building in itself the way it sits. So having it ultimately removed and taken down, its gonna clean the town up." said Roach.

City council will vote on which bid to accept on April 23rd.

Roach said the goal is to have the building demolished by the end of the year.