New Chief in Charge: Hamner vows to 'win the day' at Keokuk

KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -- The draw of getting closer to home, and to take on a challenge he's willing to accept, Quentin Hamner is now in charge of the Keokuk football program.



"I felt like this was a great fit for me (and) our family," Hamner said, with his wife and newborn child in arm's length during Friday's press conference.



"The decision to make this move was easy in that aspect, and to get to work with really good people. I think, with any job, that's important."



The former Clark County head coach, and Kahoka, Missouri native, has spent the previous five years in the Kansas City area and the last two years as defensive coordinator at Staley High School, where he helped guide the Falcons to last season's Class 5 state championship..



Hamner vows to bring that winning mentality to Calvert Stadium.



"You need to start to be positive, and get kids on the path, to be successful. What their success is may be different from mine, but (we) need to get everyone on the same page with a day-to-day approach and 'win the day' mentality, and create something that they know what to expect when they come to school."



From day one of the coaching search Keokuk athletic director Zach Summers has worked every angle to try and bring Hamner home.



It's Summers' belief Hamner will turn the program in the right direction.



"It's very nice the administration we have in place here all sees the value of good, high character people, and we all have the same exact vision," Summer said.



"When we all have the same vision that's when things work, and that's when your school gets better, your culture gets better, and obviously just by having (Hamner) our football gets better."



Hamner's main point of emphasis from the beginning is changing the culture.



He wants to instill a positive vibe from the start, which he says is key to long term stability.



"I'm excited to get that going and build relationships with (the players), and create a culture, and create an environment that's positive," he said.



"It's something we feel is the right ingredient to be successful."