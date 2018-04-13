Quincy High's Maguire to stay on the links at Quincy University

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- The Quincy High School golf program is sending of its own across town to Quincy University.



Hannah Maguire put pen to paper and officially joined Quincy University after a career that only got better with each passing season, and was punctuated with a trip to state last fall.



Maguire says staying home is in her best interests both on and off the golf course.



"I just feel it's the best fit for me. I get to stay in the community and they are a very competitive team that I get the privilege to be a part of," Maguire said.



"It's super exciting. Not a lot of people get to play in college and I have the privilege to move on, and move on to bigger things."



Maguire played a key role in the Blue Devils' regional championship last season.



She followed that with an sectional round of 82 to punch her ticket to the state tournament.