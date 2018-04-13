Quincy family raises awareness on bullying

A local 4th grader and his family are doing what they can to stop bullying.

9-year-old Connor Beers and his family have started an organization called 'Every Seashell Has a Story.'

Connor's mom recently decided to start homeschooling him after Connor said he was being bullied at school.

It got so bad, Connor said he even contemplated suicide.

Now Connor is trying to raise awareness and bring education on bullying to the community.

"I want everyone to know that bullying is bad because I don't want anyone else to go through what I went through," said Connor.

Connor's family is trying to raise around $1,500 to bring anti-bullying presentations to local schools.

If you're interested in helping, they're selling glass jars of Florida seashells that Connor made you can purchase one at Beers Tax Service.