Brown County's Doyle signs with MacMurray hoops

On the college signing front one of Brown County's best guards signed to continue her playing days on the court for the next four years today.



Knowing her best playing days were not behind her, Alexis Doyle decided MacMurray College was the right basketball program for her and signed on the dotted line with the Highlanders.



"I felt like they had a really good nursing program and their basketball seemed like a great fit for me," said Doyle.



"Basketball has always been my favorite sport and I've always wanted to play basketball since middle school so I thought I should keep on playing."



Doyle added that she is excited her basketball career isn't coming to an end.