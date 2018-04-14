Friday Sports Extra - April 13 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Friday Sports Extra - April 13

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Lucas Loos homered as part of a five-run 7th inning in the Indians' victory in Rushville. Lucas Loos homered as part of a five-run 7th inning in the Indians' victory in Rushville.

**High School Baseball**

JX Routt: 0
QND: 7
Nick Wellman/Malachi Lentz: combined 2-hitter
Dylan Venvertloh/Peyton Stegeman/Nick Schwartz: HR's
(Beardstown Tournament)

Carrollton: 17
Beardstown: 10
Chase Piehler: 2-5, HR, 3 RBI's
(Beardstown Tournament)

Egyptian: 5
Beardstown: 4
Alex Wiltfong: 2 RBI's
(Beardstown Tournament)

Payson: 9
Rushville-Industry: 6
Lucas Loos: HR
Brady Hieland: WP
Indians: scored 5 runs in 7th inning

Illini West: 11
North Fulton: 0
Lincoln Gooding: CG 3-hitter, 8 K's (2-4, 2 RBI's)

Liberty: 10
Western: 2
Blake Geren: WP, 6 IP

Havana: 6
Brown County: 4
Nathan Hendricker: 3 hits

Knox County: 4
Canton: 0


**High School Softball**

QND: 1
Chatham-Glenwood: 15
Carolyn Dickerman: RBI

Payson: 1
Illini West: 6
Baylee Clampitt: 3-4, RBI
Blair Boston/Lara Pence: combined 3-hitter

Brown County: 6
Beardstown: 5

Bushnell-WP: 1
Macomb: 3


**High School Track**

-- Central Invitational
(Liberty wins both team titles)
*Multiple Event Winners*
Seth Rochelle (Liberty): 100/200
Megan Adams (Unity): 400/800
Dalton Ellingboe (West Hancock): 1600/3200
Andy Bird (West Hancock): Shot Put/Discus


**High School Golf, Boys**

-- Hannibal Invitational
(Hannibal wins team title)
*Top Area Individuals*
1) Kannon Kendrick (South Shelby): 79
T-3) Laithan Sublette (Palmyra): 81
T-3) Preston Bennett (Hannibal): 81
5) Gabe Falconer (Hannibal): 82


**High School Soccer, Girls**

-- Hannibal Tournament
Warrenton: 1
Hannibal: 5
Shelby Stine: 77th career goal, breaks program's all-time scoring record
Kaylee Falconer: 2 goals, assist


**College Baseball**

Omaha: 8
Western Illinois: 5
Leathernecks: (7-20, 5-6)

Quincy: 4
Truman State: 10
(Game 1)

Quincy: 8
Truman State: 2
(Game 2)
Hawks: (21-11, 9-5)

Clarke: 8
Culver-Stockton: 0
(Game 1)

Clarke: 7
Culver-Stockton: 2
(Game 2)
Wildcats: (11-20, 7-11)

John Wood: 3
Parkland: 11
(Game 1)

John Wood: 3
Parkland: 5 
(Game 2)


**College Softball**

Mount Mercy: 10
Culver-Stockton: 0
(Game 1)

Mount Mercy: 16
Culver-Stockton: 6
(Game 2)
Wildcats: (20-17, 14-8)

