Friday Sports Extra - April 13

**High School Baseball**
JX Routt: 0
QND: 7
Nick Wellman/Malachi Lentz: combined 2-hitter
Dylan Venvertloh/Peyton Stegeman/Nick Schwartz: HR's
(Beardstown Tournament)
Carrollton: 17
Beardstown: 10
Chase Piehler: 2-5, HR, 3 RBI's
(Beardstown Tournament)
Egyptian: 5
Beardstown: 4
Alex Wiltfong: 2 RBI's
(Beardstown Tournament)
Payson: 9
Rushville-Industry: 6
Lucas Loos: HR
Brady Hieland: WP
Indians: scored 5 runs in 7th inning
Illini West: 11
North Fulton: 0
Lincoln Gooding: CG 3-hitter, 8 K's (2-4, 2 RBI's)
Liberty: 10
Western: 2
Blake Geren: WP, 6 IP
Havana: 6
Brown County: 4
Nathan Hendricker: 3 hits
Knox County: 4
Canton: 0
**High School Softball**
QND: 1
Chatham-Glenwood: 15
Carolyn Dickerman: RBI
Payson: 1
Illini West: 6
Baylee Clampitt: 3-4, RBI
Blair Boston/Lara Pence: combined 3-hitter
Brown County: 6
Beardstown: 5
Bushnell-WP: 1
Macomb: 3
**High School Track**
-- Central Invitational
(Liberty wins both team titles)
*Multiple Event Winners*
Seth Rochelle (Liberty): 100/200
Megan Adams (Unity): 400/800
Dalton Ellingboe (West Hancock): 1600/3200
Andy Bird (West Hancock): Shot Put/Discus
**High School Golf, Boys**
-- Hannibal Invitational
(Hannibal wins team title)
*Top Area Individuals*
1) Kannon Kendrick (South Shelby): 79
T-3) Laithan Sublette (Palmyra): 81
T-3) Preston Bennett (Hannibal): 81
5) Gabe Falconer (Hannibal): 82
**High School Soccer, Girls**
-- Hannibal Tournament
Warrenton: 1
Hannibal: 5
Shelby Stine: 77th career goal, breaks program's all-time scoring record
Kaylee Falconer: 2 goals, assist
**College Baseball**
Omaha: 8
Western Illinois: 5
Leathernecks: (7-20, 5-6)
Quincy: 4
Truman State: 10
(Game 1)
Quincy: 8
Truman State: 2
(Game 2)
Hawks: (21-11, 9-5)
Clarke: 8
Culver-Stockton: 0
(Game 1)
Clarke: 7
Culver-Stockton: 2
(Game 2)
Wildcats: (11-20, 7-11)
John Wood: 3
Parkland: 11
(Game 1)
John Wood: 3
Parkland: 5
(Game 2)
**College Softball**
Mount Mercy: 10
Culver-Stockton: 0
(Game 1)
Mount Mercy: 16
Culver-Stockton: 6
(Game 2)
Wildcats: (20-17, 14-8)
