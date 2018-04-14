Red cross installs smoke alarms in Hannibal homes

It's a feeling volunteers like Stephen Baden said never gets old.

"It's a bit overwhelming. Accomplishment, all the great wonderful feelings hit you like you know what, I did something positive and this may have an extremely beneficial effect in the future." said Baden.

Saturday, with the help of the Red Cross and the Hannibal Fire Department, volunteers installed smoke detectors in more than 40 residential homes.

It's all apart of a free program that the Red Cross said it couldn't do without the community's help.

"We all need to work together. That's what we're all about." said J.D. Stonecypher with the Red Cross "It's wonderful to see people coming from the church, coming from the fire department. coming from the EMS, local people living here from homes, your neighbors, coming altogether to help make something like this happen."

Firefighters said installing smoke alarms like these in your home not only makes your family safer but it also makes your community safer. They said not having one of these could be a deadly mistake.

"Fire doesn't discriminate. It doesn't care how old you are. It doesn't care how knowledgeable you are." stated firefighter Mark Kempker. "Fire just keeps eating and eating. You have to be fire safe. You have to take on that responsibility for yourself to protect your family."

Which is why volunteers like Stephen said they'll keep helping the red cross fulfill its mission.

"I'll do it again and again. Rain or sleet. That's not what I'm worried about today. I'm worried about helping others." he said.

The Hannibal Fire Department said if you are wanting to know more about fire safety in your home, you can give them a call and set up an appointment.

There number is (573) 221-0657.