Congressman Sam Graves visits Hannibal for Lincoln Day - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Congressman Sam Graves visits Hannibal for Lincoln Day

Posted:
By Brett Knese, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Congressman Graves speaking to voters Congressman Graves speaking to voters

Republicans in Marion County met Saturday morning for their annual Lincoln Day Breakfast and the topic of Syria was on everyone's mind. 

The event brings candidates together to rally voters before the primary election this summer. 

Missouri Congressman Sam Graves was in attendance. He spoke about a lot of topics including President Trump's military strikes against Syria which Graves said he supports.

"Assad has to be held responsible." stated Graves. "You can't gas innocent men, women and children, babies like he did. The united states is gonna stand up and we're gonna say this is wrong. I think this is the right thing to do, taking that tough stance, and we'll know a whole lot more in the next 48 hours."

Graves said the last thing he wants is for the U.S. to draw a line in the sand and then keep pushing it back.

The primary election in Missouri is on August 7.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.