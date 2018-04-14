Congressman Sam Graves visits Hannibal for Lincoln Day

Republicans in Marion County met Saturday morning for their annual Lincoln Day Breakfast and the topic of Syria was on everyone's mind.

The event brings candidates together to rally voters before the primary election this summer.

Missouri Congressman Sam Graves was in attendance. He spoke about a lot of topics including President Trump's military strikes against Syria which Graves said he supports.

"Assad has to be held responsible." stated Graves. "You can't gas innocent men, women and children, babies like he did. The united states is gonna stand up and we're gonna say this is wrong. I think this is the right thing to do, taking that tough stance, and we'll know a whole lot more in the next 48 hours."

Graves said the last thing he wants is for the U.S. to draw a line in the sand and then keep pushing it back.

The primary election in Missouri is on August 7.