Driver injured in rollover crash

Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to single vehicle crash in Clark County Saturday afternoon.

The crash report said it happened on Missouri Highway 27, a quarter of a mile south of Wayland, Missouri.

Troopers say the driver from Fort Madison ran off the road, went airborne, and then rolled over.

The driver was taken to Blessing Hospital by ambulance with moderate injuries.

The report said the trooper does not know the age of the driver.

The 2003 Chevy Silverado was totaled and the report said the driver was wearing a seat belt.

MSHP was assisted by the Clark County Sheriff's Office, Wayland Rescue and Clark County Fire.