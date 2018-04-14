Police report recent Commercial Vehicle Enforcement

President Donald Trump says the United States has "launched precision strikes" on targets associated with Syrian chemical weapons program.More >>
Efforts to demolish the old elementary school in La Grange, Missouri are finally moving forward.More >>
Despite the cooler and snowy start to spring here in the Tri-States, April has already had been an active severe weather season.More >>
Local doctors are saying they are seeing an increase of patients with seasonal/pollen allergies.More >>
A portion of Hannibal has been designated an opportunity zone and local business owners like Katy Welch said they know all about the opportunities right here at home.More >>
The person who died in the fire at Country Hearth Inn in Hannibal Wednesday afternoon was identified.More >>
The Adams County Sheriff's Office said early Friday morning deputies made an arrest in a burglary case.More >>
It's been three years since the first legionnaires outbreak at the Illinois Veterans Home was reported. Since then 13 veterans have died of legionnaires and dozens more sickened.More >>
Illinois lawmakers are currently looking at proposed legislation that could raise the minimum salary for teachers.More >>
At the Palmyra School District, administrators are currently working on their budget for the upcoming school year.More >>
