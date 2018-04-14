Police report recent Commercial Vehicle Enforcement

Illinois State Police District 14 released their report from its enforcement a few weeks ago.

ISP conducted commercial vehicle enforcement detail with Iowa and Missouri officers.

On Wednesday, April 11, officers conducted the "Tri-State CMV Enforcement Detail" which focused on commercial vehicle infractions.

Commercial vehicles must comply with standard traffic laws along with specific size and weight regulations that are subject to inspections under the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations (FMCSR).

Drivers of commercial vehicles may need different types of licenses, such as a CDL, specific endorsements, and must be medically qualified to operate.

Commercial vehicles may be subject to hours of service regulations.

In December of 2017, FMCSR mandated the use of Electronics Logging Devices (ELDs).

As of April 1, 2018, commercial vehicle drivers who are not utilizing the ELD's will be placed out of service or removed from the roadway.

As a result of the April 11 Tri-State detail, officers conducted 49 commercial vehicle inspections in a 55 mile radius of Keokuk, Iowa.

Fourteen vehicles were placed "out-of-service" for critical safety violations and three drivers were placed "out-of-service" for critical driver infractions.

Officers in the three states issues 97 warnings and 20 citations.