Brock adds offer from Northwestern

The list of football programs that want Quincy High running back Jirehl Brock on their campus in the fall of 2019 continues to grow by the weeks.



Saturday, Brock announced on social media that Northwestern became the latest school to offer the Blue Devils standout running back a scholarship



The offer is Brock's twelfth NCAA Division I offer. The Wildcats continue a trend of Big Ten conference schools that want Brock on their campus in 2019. Northwestern is the sixth Big Ten program (out of 14) to make Brock and offer.



The Wildcats also join Illinois and Western Illinois as in-state schools that have made an offer to Brock.



The Quincy High junior finished last season rushing for more than 1,500 yards and 23 touchdowns.