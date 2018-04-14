High speed chases becoming common for Lee County Sheriff's Offic - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

High speed chases becoming common for Lee County Sheriff's Office

LEE COUNTY, Ia. (WGEM) -

The Lee County Sheriff's Office has been dealing with a lot of high speed chases over the past month.  

On Friday, Sheriff Stacy Weber said Shawn Dehaven had a warrant for assaulting a peace officer, when authorities tried to make a traffic stop, he led them on a chase just north of Fort Madison. 

This is fourth high speed chase the office has dealt with in the last month and a half.

Sheriff Weber said deputy vehicles have been damaged and the people on the run have put themselves in dangerous situations to avoid an arrest. 

"Our deputies will not ignore a car traveling 105 mph in this county," Weber said. You are not going to turn our heads. We are going to come after you, chase you, and stop you."

The speed limit is 65 mph on the four lane highways. Weber said most of the people are from the Tri-State area.

The last two high speed chases involved men from Burlington, Iowa and Fort Madison. 

