Burglary at Quincy's Sunset Apartments

A Quincy man was taken into custody after police found him inside Sunset Apartments after hours.

According to the Quincy Police Department, officers were dispatched to Sunset Apartments at 301 N. 8th Street in reference to an alarm just after midnight Sunday morning.

When officers arrived they found Jason Lugena, 30, inside the manager's office.

Lugena was taken into custody and placed in the Adams County Jail on a burglary charge.