Driver airlifted to hospital after crash

Missouri State Highway Patrol says a driver was taken to the hospital by survival flight early Sunday morning.

Trooper Fuller said 27-year-old Elvis Solorio-Viveros from Monroe City was traveling eastbound on the Bethlehem Trail when he ran off the left side of the roadway, struck a culvert, hit a tree, and then came to a rest in a ditch.

The crash report said it happened at 1:38 a.m., six miles south of Monroe City, in Ralls County.

Fuller said Solorio-Viveros has serious injuries and the car was totaled in the crash.

The report said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Ralls County Sheriff's Office, Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Monroe County Ambulance, and Monroe City Fire assisted on the scene.