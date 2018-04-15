Driver airlifted to hospital after crash - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Driver airlifted to hospital after crash

Posted:
RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

Missouri State Highway Patrol says a driver was taken to the hospital by survival flight early Sunday morning. 

Trooper Fuller said 27-year-old Elvis Solorio-Viveros from Monroe City was traveling eastbound on the Bethlehem Trail when he ran off the left side of the roadway, struck a culvert, hit a tree, and then came to a rest in a ditch. 

The crash report said it happened at 1:38 a.m., six miles south of Monroe City, in Ralls County. 

Fuller said Solorio-Viveros has serious injuries and the car was totaled in the crash. 

The report said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. 

Ralls County Sheriff's Office, Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Monroe County Ambulance, and Monroe City Fire assisted on the scene. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.