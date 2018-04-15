Coroner says suspect died from self inflicted gun shot wound

Medical equipment can be seen on the ground in front of a home at 5th and Monroe

Troopers on the scene.

Police blocked off the area around 5th and Monroe Street in La Grange

Adams County Coroner said the La Grange man wanted by police in connection with a string of car burglaries, died late Friday night.

Jim Keller said 20-year-old Austin Clark from La Grange, Missouri died from a self-inflicted gun shot wound.

Police said Clark was wanted by police in connection with a string of car burglaries.

Lewis County sheriff David Parrish said his deputies approached Clark as he walked near 5th and Monroe streets.

Parrish said Clark took off running for about 30 feet and then pulled a stolen handgun from his waistband and shot himself.

Clark was taken by ambulance to Blessing Hospital where he was later pronounced dead that night.

La Grange Police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were on scene assisting the Lewis County Sheriff's Office with the investigation.

Parrish said investigators found two stolen handguns on the scene.

