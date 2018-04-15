Multiple fire crews extinguish building fire at Roquette - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Multiple fire crews extinguish building fire at Roquette

KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

Keokuk Fire Department said it took on duty and off duty personnel to battle a building fire at Roquette. 

Assistant Chief J.W. Guy said they responded to a feed house fire at 1003 South 5th Street at 11:59 Saturday night. 

Crews were told by staff that the bag house on the roof was on fire. 

The report said firefighters had to get a water hose to the top of the building and had maintenance open the top doors to extinguish the fire. 

After their investigation, Guy said a motor jammed up and caught fire which then got the cloth filter bags to ignite.

Off duty crews were called in to assist.

No injuries were reported.

