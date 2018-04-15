Multiple fire crews extinguish building fire at Roquette

Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to single vehicle crash in Clark County Saturday afternoon.More >>
Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to single vehicle crash in Clark County Saturday afternoon.More >>
President Donald Trump says the United States has "launched precision strikes" on targets associated with Syrian chemical weapons program.More >>
President Donald Trump says the United States has "launched precision strikes" on targets associated with Syrian chemical weapons program.More >>
A man wanted by police in connection with a string of car burglaries shot himself in La Grange, Missouri, Friday afternoon as police closed in, the Lewis County sheriff said.More >>
A man wanted by police in connection with a string of car burglaries shot himself in La Grange, Missouri, Friday afternoon as police closed in, the Lewis County sheriff said.More >>
Efforts to demolish the old elementary school in La Grange, Missouri are finally moving forward.More >>
Efforts to demolish the old elementary school in La Grange, Missouri are finally moving forward.More >>
Despite the cooler and snowy start to spring here in the Tri-States, April has already had been an active severe weather season.More >>
Despite the cooler and snowy start to spring here in the Tri-States, April has already had been an active severe weather season.More >>
Local doctors are saying they are seeing an increase of patients with seasonal/pollen allergies.More >>
Local doctors are saying they are seeing an increase of patients with seasonal/pollen allergies.More >>
A portion of Hannibal has been designated an opportunity zone and local business owners like Katy Welch said they know all about the opportunities right here at home.More >>
A portion of Hannibal has been designated an opportunity zone and local business owners like Katy Welch said they know all about the opportunities right here at home.More >>
A local 4th grader and his family are doing what they can to stop bullying.More >>
A local 4th grader and his family are doing what they can to stop bullying.More >>
The Shelbina Fire Protection District reported a two-vehicle crash Friday at 2 p.m. in southern Shelby County.More >>
The Shelbina Fire Protection District reported a two-vehicle crash Friday at 2 p.m. in southern Shelby County.More >>
The person who died in the fire at Country Hearth Inn in Hannibal Wednesday afternoon was identified.More >>
The person who died in the fire at Country Hearth Inn in Hannibal Wednesday afternoon was identified.More >>