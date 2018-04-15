Multiple fire crews extinguish building fire at Roquette

Keokuk Fire Department said it took on duty and off duty personnel to battle a building fire at Roquette.

Assistant Chief J.W. Guy said they responded to a feed house fire at 1003 South 5th Street at 11:59 Saturday night.

Crews were told by staff that the bag house on the roof was on fire.

The report said firefighters had to get a water hose to the top of the building and had maintenance open the top doors to extinguish the fire.

After their investigation, Guy said a motor jammed up and caught fire which then got the cloth filter bags to ignite.

Off duty crews were called in to assist.

No injuries were reported.