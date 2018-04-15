Goal Collector: Stine shines above rest

Over the last four years when Hannibal forward Shelby Stine take a shot on goal, more often than not, the ball winds up in the back of the net.



"She's done a great job over the last four years, and just really picked it up over the last two, as far as just being a leader for us," said Hannibal head coach Eric Hill.



"When we need a goal (she) finds a way to get one and just that consistency over the four years has added up to it."



Friday, with a game well in hand, Stine scored a goal she would never forget. It was her 77th in a Pirates uniform which was good enough for a new program record.



"It's pretty awesome because I never thought of this evening happening," said the senior. "So the opportunity to do this was pretty awesome."



And even as she continues to collect goals the senior also continues to develop her game. This season, as well as finding the back of the net plenty, she has become more of a facilitator for Hill's team.



"She's also been doing a nicer job, this year, of looking for her teammates, as well," he said.



"(She) is more of a complete player and she is still obviously going to get her goals."



Now with 80 career goals after a Saturday hat trick, Stine has her goals set even higher and wants to leave Hannibal with 100 goals scored.



"I think I can do it," said Stine. "It would mean a lot because then it would just make the younger kids push a little harder."



"If Mother Nature will help us out and we don't lose to many games because of weather I think her getting another 20 goals this season isn't by any means out of reach," Hill said.



Hannibal, Stine, and her 80 career goals play again at Fulton on Tuesday.

