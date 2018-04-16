Lee County focused on funding in upcoming meetings

Lee County Board of Supervisors are focusing on budgets and funding again after the state announced it was cutting backfill dollars.



At the last meeting, Sheriff Stacy Weber says the board talked about his budget and the impact it might have on the county moving forward, specifically adding correctional officers, updating the shower in the jail, and changing up meal plans.

Weber said the recommendation comes form a state report that said the jail needs improvements.

The county approved two more correctional officers in November last year and Weber said you just can't put a price tag on public safety.

"I pay taxes too," Weber said. "I don't want to see my taxes go up either because of inmates destroying property within this building. So, let's work together on this and and do two things at once. Keep my employees safe and make sure that these guys are adequately supervised so they are not turning the building apart."

A state study by SIACC, South Iowa Crime Commission, found that the county was operating understaffed.

The jail has three full time staff when eight is recommended by the state.

The county will talk about the showers in the jail and new cameras in deputy vehicles in this Tuesday's meeting.

A look at the upcoming agenda is below.