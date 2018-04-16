Lee County focused on funding in upcoming meetings - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Lee County focused on funding in upcoming meetings

Posted:
Lee County Board of Supervisors. Lee County Board of Supervisors.
Lee County Correctional Officer. Lee County Correctional Officer.
Lee County Jail Lee County Jail
Supervisors going over the budget numbers. Supervisors going over the budget numbers.
A look at agenda in the office. A look at agenda in the office.
LEE COUNTY, Ia. (WGEM) -

Lee County Board of Supervisors are focusing on budgets and funding again after the state announced it was cutting backfill dollars. 

At the last meeting, Sheriff Stacy Weber says the board talked about his budget and the impact it might have on the county moving forward, specifically adding correctional officers, updating the shower in the jail, and changing up meal plans.

Weber said the recommendation comes form a state report that said the jail needs improvements.

The county approved two more correctional officers in November last year and Weber said you just can't put a price tag on public safety. 

"I pay taxes too," Weber said. "I don't want to see my taxes go up either because of inmates destroying property within this building. So, let's work together on this and and do two things at once. Keep my employees safe and make sure that these guys are adequately supervised so they are not turning the building apart."

A state study by SIACC, South Iowa Crime Commission, found that the county was operating understaffed.

The jail has three full time staff when eight is recommended by the state.  

The county will talk about the showers in the jail and new cameras in deputy vehicles in this Tuesday's meeting. 

A look at the upcoming agenda is below. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.