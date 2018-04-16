Departments set to give proposals in Quincy city budget meeting

Quincy Aldermen will hear from department heads Monday night about the impact of the city's $1.8 million budget shortfall.

Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer is just one of the departments being examined.

His proposal includes cutting a nuisance abatement inspector position, a role that deals with complaints of debris and garbage in neighborhoods. The duties of nuisance abatement inspector would be absorbed by two building inspectors, but it would not be their top priority, according to Bevelheimer.

"My hopes is that the city council would put enough money in the budget to allow me to hire an nuisance abatement inspector, so we can be more aggressive with nuisances."

The Fix-or-Flatten program, which provides funds to demolishes or renovate run down properties in Quincy, would also be cut. It would save between $50,000-$60,000.

"I hope they restore funds into the Fix-or-Flatten program so we can take on another dozen properties in the next year," Bevelheimer said.

The properties under current budget will not be affected, under the new budget proposal, according to Bevelheimer.

Departments heads form central services, the airport, and transit are also set to give presentations.

The budget meeting is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. at city hall.

Quincy residents will have the opportunity to weigh in on the budget proposal on Tuesday night when Mayor Moore holds a town hall meeting at 5:30 p,m.

All Quincy citizens are welcome to attend, learn about the budget, and then ask the mayor questions after.