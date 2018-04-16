JWCC to host truck driver info session - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

By Brian Troutman, Producer
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

John Wood Community College will host an information session about the Truck Driver Training Program Monday night.

 It starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Workforce Development Center. 

Attendees will learn about different educational opportunities, admission requirements, registration, and career opportunities.

The next class starts Monday, May 7. 

