Macomb to hold proposed budget hearing

MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -

A public hearing on Macomb's budget will take place Monday night. 

It begins at 5 p.m. in the council chambers of Macomb City Hall.

The public hearing is short, expected to last only 5 minutes, then the Macomb City Township will hold its regular monthly meeting.

The law requires that 30 days be given to allow people to inspect the budget.

