Man sentenced for child pornography in Marion County

Marion County Prosecuting Attorney David Clayton announced Monday that Lee Gatlin was sentenced to 15 years in prison for two counts possession of child pornography.

Clayton stated that Gatlin previously entered guilty pleas and passed sentencing to Monday.

Clayton stated, “The defendant requested a lesser sentence. But his possession of child pornography was no mistake and it was revealed through the sentencing report that he viewed this material for sexual gratification. I asked the Judge to send the message that this type of behavior won’t be tolerated. This is an appropriate sentence due to the vile nature of the crime.”

Gatlin was charged after a woman found Gatlin's cell phone Sept. 28, 2015 at U.S. 61 and Bellevue in Hannibal. The woman looked in the phone to see if she could identify the owner by looking at the photos, but found child pornography.

According to police, Gatlin was arrested June 12, 2017 at an unidentified location. The charges filed stated the second count was for possessing child pornography the day he was arrested.