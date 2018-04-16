Man sentenced for child pornography in Marion County

Marion County Prosecuting Attorney, David Clayton reported that Myron Mahaney, one of the alleged shooters in the November 29, 2017 incident, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of unlawful use of a weapon by firing a gun into a dwelling. Clayton said, “The person who was shot in the arm that evening testified at preliminary hearing and positively identified that the co-defendant, Tion Dorsey, as the person who shot him. Initially it was unclear who fired the shot th...More >>
Marion County Prosecuting Attorney, David Clayton reported that Myron Mahaney, one of the alleged shooters in the November 29, 2017 incident, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of unlawful use of a weapon by firing a gun into a dwelling. Clayton said, “The person who was shot in the arm that evening testified at preliminary hearing and positively identified that the co-defendant, Tion Dorsey, as the person who shot him. Initially it was unclear who fired the shot th...More >>
Marion County Prosecuting Attorney David Clayton announced today that Lee Gatlin was sentenced to 15 years in prison for two counts possession of child pornography.More >>
Marion County Prosecuting Attorney David Clayton announced today that Lee Gatlin was sentenced to 15 years in prison for two counts possession of child pornography.More >>
The Lewis County Sheriff's Office reported they are looking for a subject who failed to return to jail.More >>
The Lewis County Sheriff's Office reported they are looking for a subject who failed to return to jail.More >>
The Macomb Police Department wants to make the public aware that an armed robbery reported on Tuesday was a hoax.More >>
The Macomb Police Department wants to make the public aware that an armed robbery reported on Tuesday was a hoax.More >>
Lt. John Zerbonia of the Hannibal Police Department has reported the arrest of three men after a kidnapping investigation.More >>
Lt. John Zerbonia of the Hannibal Police Department has reported the arrest of three men after a kidnapping investigation.More >>
The Lewis County Sheriff's Office has reported the arrest of two men in Lewis County following a burglary.More >>
The Lewis County Sheriff's Office has reported the arrest of two men in Lewis County following a burglary.More >>
Chief Nick Jamerson of the Hamilton, Illinois, Police Department has reported the arrest of a Keokuk, Iowa, woman for possession of methamphetamine.More >>
Chief Nick Jamerson of the Hamilton, Illinois, Police Department has reported the arrest of a Keokuk, Iowa, woman for possession of methamphetamine.More >>
Hannibal Police Lt. John Zerbonia reports that two Hannibal residents were arrested Saturday for possession of methamphetamine.More >>
Hannibal Police Lt. John Zerbonia reports that two Hannibal residents were arrested Saturday for possession of methamphetamine.More >>
The City of Quincy filed a new response this week to a federal lawsuit brought on by former prosecutor Curtis Lovelace and his family.More >>
The City of Quincy filed a new response this week to a federal lawsuit brought on by former prosecutor Curtis Lovelace and his family.More >>
Did you miss the recent Dateline episode featuring the Curtis Lovelace case?More >>
Did you miss the recent Dateline episode featuring the Curtis Lovelace case?More >>