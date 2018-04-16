High school students see consequences of drunk driving - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

High school students see consequences of drunk driving

High school students are shown what could happen when driving under the influence.
Students reenact a drunk driving crash.
A police officer and student reenacts a breathalyzer test.
Emergency crews show how they would respond at a drunk driving accident.
Firefighters reenacting how they may have to respond to a drunk driving accident.
MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -

A real-life look at the consequences of drunk or buzzed driving. That was the goal of a mock DUI crash at Western Illinois University on Monday. 

It was hosted for the 27th year by WIU "Emergency Medical Services." State police, local police, the sheriff's department and the coroner also participated, to show local high school students the sobering side effects of drunk driving.

"This is a reenactment, so it might be kind of goofy at times for them," said Adam Novak a WEMS student. "They might not think it's real, but I hope that they take it to heart and that it can very seriously injure some other people and it can have an impact on other people's lives." 

This reenactment comes right before prom for Macomb High School.

"It's easy to sit in a classroom, even see pictures of it, but coming out here seeing it happen in person, it has a lot more impact on the student's decisions," said Joe Danielak a local police officer.

