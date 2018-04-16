Man pleads guilty in Hannibal shooting

A public hearing on Macomb's budget will take place Monday night.More >>
A public hearing on Macomb's budget will take place Monday night.More >>
John Wood Community College will host an information session about the Truck Driver Training Program Monday night.More >>
John Wood Community College will host an information session about the Truck Driver Training Program Monday night.More >>
Lee County Board of Supervisors are focusing on budgets and funding again after the state announced it was cutting backfill dollars. At the last meeting,More >>
Lee County Board of Supervisors are focusing on budgets and funding again after the state announced it was cutting backfill dollars. At the last meeting,More >>
Keokuk Fire Department said it took on duty and off duty personnel to battle a building fire at Roquette.More >>
Keokuk Fire Department said it took on duty and off duty personnel to battle a building fire at Roquette.More >>
Adams County Coroner said the La Grange man wanted by police in connection with a string of car burglaries died late Friday night.More >>
Adams County Coroner said the La Grange man wanted by police in connection with a string of car burglaries died late Friday night.More >>
Missouri State Highway Patrol says a driver was taken to the hospital by survival flight early Sunday morning.More >>
Missouri State Highway Patrol says a driver was taken to the hospital by survival flight early Sunday morning.More >>
A Quincy man was taken into custody after police found him inside Sunset Apartments after hours.More >>
A Quincy man was taken into custody after police found him inside Sunset Apartments after hours.More >>
The Lee County Sheriff's Office has been dealing with a lot of high speed chases over the past month.More >>
The Lee County Sheriff's Office has been dealing with a lot of high speed chases over the past month.More >>
Illinois State Police conducted commercial vehicle enforcement detail with Iowa and Missouri officers.More >>
Illinois State Police conducted commercial vehicle enforcement detail with Iowa and Missouri officers.More >>
Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to single vehicle crash in Clark County Saturday afternoon.More >>
Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to single vehicle crash in Clark County Saturday afternoon.More >>