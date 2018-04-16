Man pleads guilty in Hannibal shooting

Marion County Prosecuting Attorney, David Clayton reported that Myron Mahaney, one of the alleged shooters in a November 29, 2017 incident, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of unlawful use of a weapon by firing a gun into a dwelling.

Clayton said, “The person who was shot in the arm that evening testified at preliminary hearing and positively identified that the co-defendant, Tion Dorsey, as the person who shot him. Initially it was unclear who fired the shot that struck the victim. There is no longer a factual basis to continue to charge Mahaney with assault and armed criminal action. Mahaney admitted to law enforcement to firing into the vacant house.”

Clayton reported, the E felony of unlawful use of a weapon caries a range of punishment up to 4 years in prison, up to one year in jail or a fine up to $10,000. Mahaney received the maximum of four years in prison on this charge.

Dorsey’s case remains pending as originally charged. He is also facing a probation revocation on a previous case this month, Clayton stated.

