Illinois easing out-of-state licensing requirements for teachers

QPS has seen larger class sizes because of the shortage.

Stratman said her district has been impacted by the shortage.

Huff said she thought the change would be helpful.

Local schools are looking at a new law that aims to help Illinois fight the teacher shortage.

Large class sizes, and having teachers put off retirement are a couple of the results that Quincy Public Schools have seen from the teacher shortage, but they're hoping new legislation leads to more teachers walking through their doors.

Michaela Huff is a sophomore at Hannibal-LaGrange University. As an early childhood education major, she said on Monday that she thinks easing the licensing process for out-of-state teachers is a good thing.

"I think that will help a lot with the lack of teachers, and it will also open up a lot of opportunities for college students as they're working towards graduation." Huff said.

A recent law passed in Illinois aims to do just that. Larinee Dennis is the Director of Teacher Education at the University, and she said with her school's proximity to Illinois, this will make the process easier for students looking to teach there.

"If you've earned your certification, your licensure in one state, you'll be able to more simply apply for certification, or licensure in Illinois." Dennis said.

That process includes cutting back on mandatory classes that out of state teachers previously had to take, and also making out of state licensing assessments acceptable. Julie Stratman is the human resources director for Quincy Public Schools, she said that it's good to see lawmakers concerned about the teacher shortage.

"This is a great first step." Stratman said. "They're listening to us. We're telling them we need help. We need them to do some things, so they are listening and that's a wonderful thing."

Future educators like Huff also said that with Illinois rolling back some of those requirements, that could open up some new opportunities.

"I definitely think it's a good thing to have more options just to be able to go wherever you need to." Huff said.

Stratman also added that another thing she thinks needs to be done, is getting more high school students interested in going into education, and helping them understand the licensing process before they even get to college.

