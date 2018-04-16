BBB warns against grant scam

The woman was called on the phone and told she had won a grant.

The Better Business Bureau is warning against a scam that is popping up in the Tri-States.

Mara Clingingsmith with the BBB said a Quincy woman was recently informed over the phone that she received a federal grant worth $9,200, and all she needed to do was pay a $200 registration fee by way of a gift card.

After getting repeatedly asked for more money, she reported it.

"If you have to pay some kind of a fee, always pay with a credit card," Clingingsmith said. "Your credit card transactions are protected by the federal government. You have the right to dispute those charges if they turned out to be fraudulent."

If you are concerned about falling victim to a grant scam, you can click here to find out more information.