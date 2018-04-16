Cold spring impacts energy bills

Since the first day of spring, the Tri-States have seen more days below average temperatures than above normal.

NECAC said electric bills are still similar to what they were during the winter season, because people are still having to use their furnace this spring. They said this can be hard on families who have to pay high electric bills.

"They're use to having a break this time of year and they're not getting that break," said Gwen Koch with NECAC. "So, if they've been behind, it's really hard to catch up. It's basically a catch up time, usually March, April, May before we get into the heat of summer and air conditioners start running. So, it does have a huge impact on people."

NECAC said you can apply for Energy Crisis Intervention Program until May 31st.

"We do still have emergency funds for disconnects, so if people have disconnects in either electric or gas, they can bring them in," said Koch. "We would be happy to submit them for them."

There is a limit of $800 for assistance.

If you have already run out of options for energy assistance, NECAC said there are ways to help reduce your bill while it is still cold.