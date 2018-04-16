Post office offers tips as tax deadline looms

You must put your tax returns into the drop-box by 5 p.m. to be post marked in time.

The Quincy Post Office said they expect to be busy for the last day to mail in tax returns.

The last day to mail in your tax returns is Tuesday, April 17.

Employees with the Quincy Post Office says they have been more busy lately and plan to be even busier on Tuesday. The post office recommends that you use certified or priority mail when sending in your taxes, so you have a tracking number to verify it arrived to the IRS and to double check you have the correct mailing address.

"One thing to make sure of, let's say the Illinois Department of Revenue has several different P.O. boxes and several zip codes that they're going to, so just making sure you have that matching the paper," said Jesse Sommers with the Quincy Post Office.

In order for your returns to be postmarked by Tuesday, you must put your returns in the drop-box before 5 p.m. or over the counter at the Post Office by 5:30 p.m.