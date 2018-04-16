Palmyra's Mudd races to Missouri Western

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) -- The Missouri Western State University track and field and cross country programs are only in their first years of operation and the Griffons are in search of adding to their distance lineups for the future.



They tapped into the local recruiting market Monday by earning the commitment of Palmyra's Nick Mudd, who's coming off a senior cross country season when he helped the Panthers clinch a district championship.



Joining a relatively new program may scare some but Mudd is excited to make his mark while getting a chance to run in longer events.



"I was kind of in that position my freshman year. We had young guys and kind of had to fight for a spot, and that kind of interests me a little bit more," Mudd said.



"Their saying now is: Be first. They want to write the history book and keep adding to it, and keep getting better every year. That's something, as a runner, you want to do: get better every single day (and) every single year."



Mudd says he's eager for the chance to run the 10K event at Missouri Western.



Mudd has been running multiple 10K road races but he's limited to the mile and two mile events in high school.