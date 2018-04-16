Pleasant Hill's Peebles eager to tackle opportunity at MacMurray

PLEASANT HILL, Ill. (WGEM) -- Pleasant Hill's Grant Peebles is now signed, sealed, and about to be delivered to the next college football program of his choice.



The Wolves' tight end and defensive lineman made his commitment to MacMurray official on Monday.



Peebles explains why joining the Highlanders made the most sense.



"It's distance from home, their program, and I have some friends from Brown County and (Pleasant Hill) going there. That's a big part of it," Peebles said.



"I'll be going there undersized, but I think with a lot of hard work and determination, I can bulk up and hope to be starting soon."



Peebles played a key role in Pleasant Hill's run to a playoff berth last season.



Before heading to Jacksonville he will join teammate Dalton Crane in the Illinois Shrine All-Star Game in June.