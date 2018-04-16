Local Link: Liberty's Geren stays home, commits to QU baseball - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local Link: Liberty's Geren stays home, commits to QU baseball

Posted:
LIBERTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

On the college signing front, the recent success of the Quincy University baseball team hasn't been forgotten by the local baseball community and Monday was proof.

The Hawks grabbed another local recruit in Liberty's Blake Geren.

"I just felt like it was a good campus and had some great opportunities to go there and it just felt like the right fit," Geren said. 

After watching QU's winning ways, Geren decided that staying in Adams County to play college baseball was the best for him. 

" I've wanted to play baseball my whole life so I'll just keep on going with it."    

Geren also says he doesn't plan on sticking to one position at QU. He still wants to toe the rubber and patrol the outfield for the next four years. 

