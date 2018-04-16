Quincy residents speak out regarding city spending

The future of several Quincy services is up in the air after the city crunches the numbers to deal with a $1.8-million budget shortfall.

More department heads presented their budget proposals at a budget meeting Monday night. The Planning and Development Commission proposed cutting the fix or flatten program as well as cutting a nuisance abatement inspector position in order to save money.

The city's I.T. department also proposed cutting a staff position and Quincy's Central Services Department says they're looking at cutting two positions in order to help make up for the budget shortfall.

Several residents spoke out after the meeting confused as to why the city council wasn't forced to cut back on their own spending. In fact, the city council budget proposal for the next fiscal year went up 1.38 percent. Residents say aldermen shouldn't be given health benefits for a part-time job. Some residents even proposed cutting the number of aldermen in half.

"The average amount of aldermen/city council members is 7.6," said Quincy resident Brian Reed. "We have 14 with full benefits."

"I'm sick of it," said Quincy resident Stacie Sparks. "There's a room full of people who are sick of it. I know there's a whole community sick of it. I think we need to stand strong. We've got to say this is enough."

If you missed Monday night's budget meeting residents still have the chance to weight in on the budget proposal. Mayor Kyle Moore will hold a town hall meeting Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m. at Quincy University's Hall of Fame Room.