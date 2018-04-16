Other options discussed for water/sewer rate increase

The final decision will be made next week at the city council meeting.

Quincy aldermen have to decide on whether or not to pass a proposed water and sewer rate increase.

The rate increase would would be used towards aging pipes and infrastructure.

Quincy aldermen have to decide on whether or not to pass a proposed water and sewer rate increase.

Quincy aldermen aren't only trying to juggle the city's budget, they now have to decide on whether or not to pass a proposed water and sewer rate increase.

The proposal presented on Monday night asked to raise the water and sewer rate by 100 percent as well as raise it 2.5 percent each year and add a $4 fee each month on resident's water bill to help pay for the budget cuts.

Several aldermen say they agree with one of those options but not all three. Third Ward Alderman Tom Ernst proposed raising the water/sewer rate by 25 percent.

"If you go two or three years paying the same rate paying the same rate, that's pretty good," said Ernst. "We've had a 10 year run. They do have to go up. My opinion is let us go up with what we need, not what we want."

The rate increase would would be used towards aging pipes and infrastructure. The final decision will be made next week at the city council meeting.

