Fort Madison to improve water tanks this summer

There's also another tank on Chalk Ridge Road.

On top of the hill at Old Denmark Road.

Rust on the tanks which holds two million gallons.

This summer, Fort Madison will improve its water tanks and towers, what you see when you drive into town.

Public Works Director Larry Driscoll said the city received a $1.7 million loan from the bank to improve the infrastructure on Denmark Hill and Chalk Ridge Road.

Crews need to get rid of the rust in the tanks, paint the outside, and fix the interior walls.

"They have been in service since 1965 with very little maintenance. So the city has achieved great life out of it, but unfortunately it's time to do maintenance and hopefully we can get another 20-30 years out of these tanks," Driscoll said.

Work starts in June and should take a couple of weeks to finish.

Driscoll said replacing the water tanks would cost a lot more. He said it would cost $5-6 million.