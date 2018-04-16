Monday's Area Scores - April 16 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Monday's Area Scores - April 16

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Nolan Wosman and Jacob Kroeger both hit first inning HR's in Palmyra's victory over Hallsville. Nolan Wosman and Jacob Kroeger both hit first inning HR's in Palmyra's victory over Hallsville.

**High School Baseball**

Hallsville: 5
Palmyra: 11
Nolan Wosman: HR, 4 RBI's
Jacob Kroeger: HR

Louisiana: 0
Highland: 18
Cougars: (6-1)

Monroe City: 18
South Shelby: 8
Dawson Shively: 2-run HR

Mark Twain: 3
North Callaway: 14


**High School Soccer**

(GIRLS)
Rock Bridge: 4
Quincy High: 0

Mt. Pleasant: 1
Fort Madison: 2
Taylor Shannan: 2 goals

Elsberry: 0
Canton: 2
Brylin Pearl: first Varsity shutout
Katie Gaus/Emilie Rieffer: goals

Holy Trinity: 3
Burlington ND: 4
Maya Rashid: 2 goals


(BOYS)
Fort Madison: 2
Mt. Pleasant: 3
AJ Nolting: 2 goals

Holy Trinity: 1
Burlington ND: 4
Adam Rauenbuehler: goal


**College Golf, Men's**

(Beu Mussatto Invitational) - ROUND 1 RESULTS
1) Indian Hills: 301
5) Western Illinois: 312
T-7) Culver-Stockton: 316

*Top Area Individuals*
T-10) Sean Miller (WIU): 76
T-10) Jon Roberson (CSC): 76
T-21) Hunter Bettis (CSC): 77
T-26) Drew Eaton (WIU): 78

