Monday's Area Scores - April 16

**High School Baseball**
Hallsville: 5
Palmyra: 11
Nolan Wosman: HR, 4 RBI's
Jacob Kroeger: HR
Louisiana: 0
Highland: 18
Cougars: (6-1)
Monroe City: 18
South Shelby: 8
Dawson Shively: 2-run HR
Mark Twain: 3
North Callaway: 14
**High School Soccer**
(GIRLS)
Rock Bridge: 4
Quincy High: 0
Mt. Pleasant: 1
Fort Madison: 2
Taylor Shannan: 2 goals
Elsberry: 0
Canton: 2
Brylin Pearl: first Varsity shutout
Katie Gaus/Emilie Rieffer: goals
Holy Trinity: 3
Burlington ND: 4
Maya Rashid: 2 goals
(BOYS)
Fort Madison: 2
Mt. Pleasant: 3
AJ Nolting: 2 goals
Holy Trinity: 1
Burlington ND: 4
Adam Rauenbuehler: goal
**College Golf, Men's**
(Beu Mussatto Invitational) - ROUND 1 RESULTS
1) Indian Hills: 301
5) Western Illinois: 312
T-7) Culver-Stockton: 316
*Top Area Individuals*
T-10) Sean Miller (WIU): 76
T-10) Jon Roberson (CSC): 76
T-21) Hunter Bettis (CSC): 77
T-26) Drew Eaton (WIU): 78
Can't Find Something?
WGEM
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.