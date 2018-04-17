Canton mother says son died of suicide while in custody - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Canton mother says son died of suicide while in custody

By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
A Canton, Missouri mother says her teenage son is dead after hanging himself in a juvenile detention center.

According to our news-gathering partners at the Herald-Whig, the mother pleaded with officials to monitor her son, Nathan Jaynes, who threatened suicide in the past.

On Wednesday, emergency crews found Jaynes hanging, unresponsive in his room at a Kirksville, Missouri juvenile detention center.

Jaynes died four days later in a Columbia, Missouri hospital. His mom said the room doors had to be open during the day, but the staff allowed the teen to go into the room and shut the door.  

Officials with the detention center declined to comment.

