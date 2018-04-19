Local school hosts 'Big Truck Night'

A local school gave its students a chance to learn from community members about the vehicles they use on a daily basis.

The Highland Elementary PTA put on a big truck night Thursday, truck driving companies and emergency responders showed off their big rigs. Kids got a chance to get inside vehicles and learn how they work. Organizers of the event say it's a fun opportunity for students to learn about the world around them.



This event has been taking place for more than 20 years.

