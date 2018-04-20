Organizations set to clean up Hannibal

The dumpster the clean-up will be using

Three organizations in Hannibal are teaming up this weekend to clean up the city.

The annual spring clean up is sponsored by the Parks & Recreation department, Stream Team, and the Chamber of Commerce.

The groups are asking volunteers to join them Saturday to pick up around 500 pounds of trash throughout the city.

"Unfortunately its a huge problem. Its not just Hannibal with the problem." state Stream Team coordinator Andrea Campbell. "It's worldwide and with Sunday being Earth day, I think this is a great opportunity for us to show some TLC for our own environment here locally."

If you would like to get a group involved, the cleanup begins at 9 a.m. and goes until noon. Meet at the Y-Men's pavilion in downtown Hannibal. The first 100 volunteers will get a free Stream Team t-shirt. While there will be designated clean up spots, the organizations are open to your suggestions for where volunteers should focus their efforts.