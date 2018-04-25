SC Special: "The Pitching Arm" - Part IV

WGEM SportsCenter finished off their topical series by focusing on the hand/wrist area for pitchers, specifically small bone fractures and carpal tunnel syndrome. Plus bonus talk on "decision fatigue"!

NOTE: Dr. Rahul Basho is a skilled spine specialist with Hannibal Regional Spine Center and isn't endorsing any specific procedures or treatments, he is simply aiding throughout this topical series to discuss current information/trends with sports related injuries.