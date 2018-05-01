Overnight home invasion in Quincy

The Quincy Police Department has reported a home invasion in Quincy early Monday morning.

Officer's stated that a resident at 226 N. 14 St. in Quincy reported that he was awakened Monday at approximately 2:30 a.m. by people coming into his apartment.

The resident reported that he was in bed when a male dressed in all black and concealing his face pointed a handgun at him, officers stated.

The resident also reported that other suspects went through his apartment and stole his wallet prior to leaving, officers stated.

No arrests have been made, but police list four suspects described as wearing black hoodies, dark clothing and concealed faces.

No injuries were reported.