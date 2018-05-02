Jail project to shut down Vermont street

Parking at the Adams County Courthouse will be tight the next couple of weeks.

Starting May 7th, Vermont street will be closed between 5th and 7th streets in front of the courthouse.

Crews will be replacing a water main as part of the new Adams county jail project.

Officials ask that you allow yourself extra time to find parking downtown.

"It's an inconvenience but at the end, there will be delays or these types of situations arise as the jail is being constructed." said Adams County State's Attorney Gary Farha. "In the end, we're all going to have a better facility and people are going to be much more accommodated."

Farha expects temporary handicap parking to be set up until the work is completed by May 21st depending on weather.